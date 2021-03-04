SpongeBob heads to Kamp Koral

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run and all-new Paramount+ Original Series Kamp Koral: SpongeBOB’S Under Years will premiere on the service on Thursday, March 4.

This morning we talked with the voices of SpongeBob and Patrick.

 Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke tell us what it’s like to work on this iconic show.

