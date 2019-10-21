Breaking News
Spoiling Your Kids: The good and bad

Today our children have more access to technology and opportunities than children in the past. Tracy from Cadence Academy Preschool joined us on set to talk about the good and the bad when it comes to spoiling your kids and to provide some tips and tricks for you to navigate through the process.

Find a Cadence Academy location near you: https://www.cadence-education.com/

