Spend Halloween at the Castle

Weather Alert: Coastal storm will impact our weather Wednesday through Friday
Come celebrate as The Barnaby Castle raises funds to support the restoration of the public spaces at the Castle.

VIP Ticket $200 includes: All access to floors 1-3 and the top of the turret. As you enter, have your portrait snapped by Vintage Girl Studio. Open bars and food from some of the best local eateries on each floor. Take in the musical stylings of Resin Ed with cocktails and bottomless champagne. VIP 2 brings you to the very top with some special surprises in store along with beer and wine bar, and yes, more food!

Special performance by Miss Wednesday Music.

Gen Admin $100 includes: Doors at 8p, first-floor access. Open bar, bottomless prosecco, and tasty local foods while you dance the night away.

Both ticket levels include entry into the epic costume contest and complimentary valet parking from United Parking Valet.

