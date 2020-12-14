Special Olympics RI talks Penguin Plunge 2021

It’s no secret that events held in 2020 – and early 2021 – have to be a bit different. The global pandemic COVID-19 has impacted the way organizations raise money, and the Special Olympics Rhode Island has already come up with a way to work around the obstacles. They are preparing for their 45th annual Penguin Plunge, but are asking participants to take part remotely. Special Olympics Rhode Island CEO Dennis DeJesus stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share the details of this upcoming event.
Click here to learn more about the Penguin Plunge.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.