Special Olympics Rhode Island’s largest sporting event of the year is BACK at the University of Rhode Island on June 2, 3 & 4.

The 2023 State Summer Games will feature in-person events!

Athletes will compete in Athletics, Bowling, Powerlifting, Swimming, Soccer Skills, and Unified Soccer. This is the first Summer Games since 2019 to return to a full three-day experience for athletes and families!

The Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 2 will include the introduction of our local teams, the entrance of the Torch Run Final Leg with the Flame of Hope, and the lighting of the Special Olympics Cauldron.

In addition to competitive events, Saturday will include Olympic Village, the Healthy Athletes Wellness Village, and an Athlete Showcase.

Olympic Village is an area filled with fun and interactive events for athletes and their families to enjoy.

Healthy Athletes Wellness Village is located in the Olympic Village offering free vision, dental, hearing, and fun fitness screenings along with massage therapy for athletes.