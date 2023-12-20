It’s that time of year again for the Special Olympics Rhode Island 48th Penguin Plunge.

We were joined by Ed Pacheco, President & CEO, of Special Olympics Rhode Island, and Chris Schmidt, a longtime plunger.

The Main Plunge kicks off at noon.

They also offer a “Family Friendly” Plunge at 12:30. This is for families, children, and anyone who

may feel more comfortable plunging with a smaller group.

Registration is $25.

Those who pre-register and raise a minimum of $50 will receive a fun,

official Penguin Plunge t-shirt and we have several terrific incentives for those who raise more

money (e.g., branded long-sleeve t-shirt, knit hat, blanket, hoodie).

You can register at https://specialolympicsri.org/