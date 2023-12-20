It’s that time of year again for the Special Olympics Rhode Island 48th Penguin Plunge.
We were joined by Ed Pacheco, President & CEO, of Special Olympics Rhode Island, and Chris Schmidt, a longtime plunger.
The Main Plunge kicks off at noon.
They also offer a “Family Friendly” Plunge at 12:30. This is for families, children, and anyone who
may feel more comfortable plunging with a smaller group.
Registration is $25.
Those who pre-register and raise a minimum of $50 will receive a fun,
official Penguin Plunge t-shirt and we have several terrific incentives for those who raise more
money (e.g., branded long-sleeve t-shirt, knit hat, blanket, hoodie).
You can register at https://specialolympicsri.org/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.