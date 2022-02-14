In this, the month of Valentine’s Day perhaps you might be looking to spark a connection with a new friend or a potential love. For many, finding common ground and making that association can be a challenge. So where do we begin? This morning we were joined by Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, who shared his S.M.I.L.E. factor technique which can be beneficial to so many.

Learn more below and check out Eric’s website where you can download his FREE e-books and more: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

S – Show me respect

Saying “please” and “thank you” is a given. This is the type of respect you should show everyone. The respect I’m referring to is much deeper. Talking to her in a respectful way, giving her undivided time and attention, not interrupting, showing respect towards her family and friends. These things go a long way in showing the one you love that you truly care.

M – Make it all about me

Holidays like Valentine’s Day are designed to put emphasis on love. Making someone feel special shouldn’t be limited to one day. A great way to make sure you’re always making it all about her is to focus on the things that are important to her. Use the FROM acronym – Family, Recreation, Occupation, Motivation. Everyone loves when you show interest in anything relating to one of these 4 categories of their life.

I – Make me feel Important

EVERYONE loves to feel like they’re important. Fortunately, there are some very simple ways to do this. Remember something that’s important to her, make eye contact when she’s talking to you, and probably the most powerful and easiest way: say her name. Nothing sounds better than hearing someone say your name.

L – Make me Laugh

DON’T ALWAYS BE SO SERIOUS!! I’m not saying to never be serious, I’m just saying to have a healthy balance of serious/silly (more silly than serious). Life is crazy enough. It’s okay to goof off. There’s been study after study that’s proven girls want to be with someone that can make them laugh. For some reason, we’ve become a society that takes everything way too seriously. Show her your silly side. She deals with enough seriousness at work.

E – Earn my trust

This is obviously one of the most difficult of all the secrets, but it’s the one that’ll last a life time. One of the quickest and easiest ways to start to build trust is to LISTEN. It sounds so simple, but we’re all horrible at being good listeners. Showing her you’re a good listener is the very first layer of the trust building. And it’s more than just listening; it’s also not judging based on what you’re hearing. Make her feel that she can confide in you with her best kept secrets. Trust is obviously not built overnight, but in the very beginning stages of a relationship, this is a great way to show her you’re trustworthy.

