The Rhode Show takes you on a personal tour of South Shore Village, in South Kingstown, RI. This beautiful community is Rhode Island’s premiere 55+ development of custom-crafted homes.
Enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, a nine-hole golf course, a community center, walking trails, and more!
Check out the Orca Bar, a detailed replica of the vessel from the 1970’s movie, Jaws!
Get an inside look and find out how to make an appointment to tour this fabulous neighborhood of homes, where every day is a vacation!
To find out more, go to southshorevillageri.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.