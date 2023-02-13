The South County Tourism Council has partnered with Hauser Chocolatier of Westerly, RI to launch a “Golden Ticket Getaway” contest.

Hauser has created milk chocolate bars with a specially designed wrapper where inside 3 of the wrappers are winning golden tickets good for a two night stay in South County, RI. Inside 5 of the bars are winning silver tickets good for a South County experience for two (Heliblock helicopter tour, Save the Bay cruise, lighthouse cruise, Frances Fleet excursion or brunch at Ocean House), and 23 bronze tickets are for gift cards to a South County business.

The bars are $5 each and the proceeds will benefit the South County Museum. The contest is going on now and will continue until all 1,000 bars are sold out.

More information here.