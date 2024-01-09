Looking to drop a few pounds this year? This morning on The Rhode Show, we were joined by Jim Florio, Jr., Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Vincent Pera, Institute Director, from The Weight & Wellness Institute: Weight Loss Center in Cranston as they shared some important information about an exciting program that could help you achieve your weight loss goals in 2024!
For additional info from The Weight & Wellness Institute, head to: https://www.southcountyweightandwellness.com/
For more from South County Psychiatry, visit: https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.