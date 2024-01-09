Looking to drop a few pounds this year? This morning on The Rhode Show, we were joined by Jim Florio, Jr., Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Vincent Pera, Institute Director, from The Weight & Wellness Institute: Weight Loss Center in Cranston as they shared some important information about an exciting program that could help you achieve your weight loss goals in 2024!

For additional info from The Weight & Wellness Institute, head to: https://www.southcountyweightandwellness.com/

For more from South County Psychiatry, visit: https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com/