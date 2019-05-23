South County Hospital celebrates 100 years

2019 marks the 100th Anniversary of South County Hospital! Join them for their upcoming Centennial Celebration events:
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Dr. Singh Book Signing: Your Heart My Hands
South County Hospital Main Lobby
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Centennial Golf Invitational
The Misquamicut Club
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
South County Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
The Dunes Club
Saturday, September 21, 2019
The Centennial Ball
The Dunes Club
For more information go to https://www.southcountyhealth.org/