Pawtucket police make arrest in 30-year-old cold case
South County Hospital celebrates 100 years

2019 marks the 100th Anniversary of South County Hospital! Join them for their upcoming Centennial Celebration events:

Thursday, May 16, 2019
Dr. Singh Book Signing: Your Heart My Hands
South County Hospital Main Lobby

Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Centennial Golf Invitational
The Misquamicut Club

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
South County Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
The Dunes Club

Saturday, September 21, 2019
The Centennial Ball
The Dunes Club

For more information go to https://www.southcountyhealth.org/

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

