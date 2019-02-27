South County Health uses technology for spine surgery

The Audrain Automobile Museum is continuing to thrive and delight visitors in the City By the Sea

This morning on "The Rhode Show", Rick Schad, Director of Operations & Executive Director of Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week and David De Muzio, Executive Director and Curator of the Audrain Automobile Museum, joined us with news about their forthcoming exhibit! It's called "Styling the Future: A History of GM Design & Concept Cars" and it promises to intrigue enthusiasts and casual fans alike.