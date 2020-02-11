South Coast Comedy Series returns

Live Now
This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Joe Rocco from The South Coast Comedy Series. From mobility and freedom which are really at the heart of the NIROPEDic Lift Collection to the return of the Comedy Series, we covered it all.

The 2020 Series promises to be a terrific one with such great performers as Artie Lange, Lenny Clarke and so many more!

You can get all of the info here: https://www.southcoastcomedy.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

