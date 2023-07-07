While it offers relaxation and massages, it’s not your typical spa. Actually, there’s only one like it here in Rhode Island. It’s called Soul Sanctuary, a healing collective and gathering space in Coventry.

“I started different healing modalities, energy work, and I really just went on a journey within myself,” Soul Sanctuary Owner and Founder Justine Harrington, said. “I discovered kind of what was keeping me stuck and I worked to shift those things. I just had such a profound transformation that I felt really called to share that with other people.”

And so she did. Justine started coaching others on how to achieve the life they’re seeking after opening Soul Sanctuary in September. Within the shared space; she created a community with the ability to bring unique practices to the public.

“We have a hypnotherapist,” Justin said. “That just helps you to delve into the subconscious, which is really where a lot of our engrained tendencies and behaviors are so you can recognize what’s keeping you stuck and work to shift them.”

Soul Sanctuary sign Sage and Flame store Founder Justine Harrington

There are energy healers, a mood coach, and Shaman Danielle Manseau.

“We believe that physical symptoms are just your body telling you that there is an emotional, mental, and energetic component that needs to be healed at the time,” Danielle said. “So we truly believe that you can heal from the inside out.”

And at the end of a session or if you’re simply looking for a gift, Sage and Flame is the place to be.

“She’s really a fan of female-owned businesses, handmade items,” Danielle said. “So mostly everything you see is made in the USA, handmade or made in Rhode Island.”

And if you can’t make it to the store or to Soul Sanctuary for a session, Justine wrote a book you can buy online.

“Me sharing parts of myself, can help them see parts of themselves and ultimately create change,” Justine said. “That was just really, there’s really no words for it. But it was a really really profound experience that made me feel like OK I am on the right path this is what I am meant to be doing.”

“It really is a come when you’re ready,” Danielle said. “And most people, they know when they’re ready and they may not know what they’re there for, but once they start, it becomes very obvious.”

Soul Sanctuary holds events open to the public. Click here, to learn more.