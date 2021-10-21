Social media do’s and dont’s for sitters

Florence Ann Romano is a Village and Childcare Advocate, author, and philanthropist who has always had a special place in her heart for children. Romano worked as a nanny for over 15 years and believes the key to a family’s success lies in focusing on what she calls THE TRIFECTA – parent, child, and caretaker working in unison toward common, family goals. Today she shares her advice for how to handle social media with sitters and nannies.

Should a nanny/caregiver be friends with the kids or parents on social media?

o As a parent, it is important to see how a caregiver conducts themselves in ‘public’

o Caregivers tend to have more friendly relationships with their employers than ever before, so this is quite common

If you are friends on social media, should you set boundaries with families as a nanny? How do you go about doing so?

o Have the discussion during the hiring process

o Every nanny-parent relationship is different, so it’s important to tailor these boundaries

o If kids have social media, be sure to iterate the set boundaries to them

What are some of the general rules about posting on social media as a nanny/caregiver?

o Posts should reflect the values of the family

o The caregiver needs permission from parents before sharing kids’ pictures or info

o Parents need permission from a caregiver before sharing his/her info or pictures

o Don’t ever post a reference to where they live or that the family is out of town