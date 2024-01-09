This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed James Toomey with the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. He told us what’s coming up in the valley this winter.
Check out a list of events, here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.