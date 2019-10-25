Snag that Snitch at the Quidditch Regional Championship

Seekers, Chasers, Beaters, and Keepers, grab your brooms! The sport of Quidditch, made popular by the Harry Potter books and films, takes over Warwick for the 2020 Northeast Collegiate Regional Championship.

Quidditch is a mixed gender contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball, and tag. A quidditch team is made up of seven athletes who play with brooms between their legs at all times. While the game can appear chaotic to the casual observer, once familiar with the basic rules, quidditch is an exciting sport to watch and even more exciting to play.

Rules:

Three chasers score goals worth 10 points each with a volleyball called the quaffle. They advance the ball down the field by running with it, passing it to teammates, or kicking it. Each team has a keeper who defends the goal hoops. Two beaters use dodgeballs called bludgers to disrupt the flow of the game by “knocking out” other players. Any player hit by a bludger is out of play until they touch their own goals. Each team also has a seeker who tries to catch the snitch. The snitch is a ball attached to the waistband of the snitch runner, a neutral athlete in a yellow uniform who uses any means to avoid capture. The snitch is worth 30 points and its capture ends the game. If the score is tied after the snitch catch, the game proceeds into overtime.

LOCATION

80 Bend St

Warwick, RI 02889

DATE

Oct 26 – 27, 2019

09:00 am – 07:30 pm EDT

CONTACT

For more information, contact events@usquidditch.org.

LOCATION

80 Bend Street

Warwick, RI 02889

DATE

Oct 31 – Nov 01, 2020

09:00 am – 07:30 pm EDT

CONTACT

For more information, contact events@usquidditch.org.