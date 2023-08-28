We still have some warm weather days, but fall will be here soon.

We put together some cool things for home and you as fall gets closer.

Eli & Elm weighted comforter

ROKU smart home products:

           –Indoor camera SE

Outdoor Camera

           –Smart Bulb SE

           –Streaming Stick 4K+

           –Indoor Smart Plug SE

Armitron WAVE watches #TIDE

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole captain boots available on Amazon

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.