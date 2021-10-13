Skincare tips to fall in love with

Board-certified Dermatologist, Dr. Elyse M. Love shares body care tips to help prepare for fall weather.
1. Take shorter, cooler showers
2. Double up on moisture & moisturize immediately after bathing or showering
3. Reduce stress and make time for self-care & pampering
4. Hydrate from within
5. Remember your skin is the largest organ on your body, so dress accordingly and protect it
