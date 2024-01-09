Ride a train capable of being powered by hydrogen energy, whose only emission is water, and step into a future powered by clean energy sources.

Take a magic carpet ride at an amusement park in a vehicle powered by AI-based autonomous driving solutions built with low-power semiconductors, smart traffic signals, and a clean energy supply.

These are just some of the futuristic ‘cool’ tech that are at the SK WONDERLAND Exhibition in Las Vegas at CES.

Albert Lawrence, tech educator and the tech correspondent for network TV shows is teaming up with SK Group to give viewers a tour of one of the most amazing exhibits ever created at the International Consumer Electronics Show, which is known as the world’s largest tech show.

CES provides a first look at the products that will impact our future.

This year, a large focus at CES is on green technology that is currently and will continue to, mitigate the effects of climate change.