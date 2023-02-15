Chef Brian Ruffner, Head Chef at Jo’s American Bistro and Kathryn Farrington, VP of Marketing at Discover Newport, joined us to talk about the sixth annual Newport Burger Bender Contest.

Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties will assemble delicious burgers in preparation for this year’s fierce competition. Dozens of unique burgers such as The Bacon Jammie Smash Burger, Surf and Turf Burger, and Crunchy Fried Tofu Burger will be on local menus from Feb. 17 to 26, 2023.

The highly anticipated Newport Burger Bender contest shares the same dates as the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival. Plan for double the fun on The Classic Coast this February.