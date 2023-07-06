Jay Allen is set to appear at the Hope Alzheimer’s Center Benefit on July 7 in Cranston, RI.

Originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, he was influenced by both rock and country music growing up.

Allen appeared on Season 22 of The Voice in 2022, where he performed Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” for his Blind Audition and received chair turns from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefan.

“NO PRAYER LIKE MAMA’S” – A tribute to a mother’s love and devotion, inspired by the artist’s personal experience of losing his mother to Alzheimer’s disease.

The song acknowledges the endless prayers that mothers offer for their children and celebrates the beauty and power of a mother’s love.

For Tickets to the show click here