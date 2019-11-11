Simple tips for getting your vehicle winter ready

Is your car ready to perform at its peak level heading into winter?



Jim Melvin Jr., President of Melvin’s Tire Pros, offers some simple tips to keep your vehicle running properly in the months ahead.

To learn more, visit http://www.tireprosri.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

