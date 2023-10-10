This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by two of our longtime friends, Nick Rabar from Avenue N and Kerry Taylor from 212 Health & Performance. Coming up on October 22, it’s their second RuNford 5K!

The two pillars of the Rumford community chatted with Brendan Kirby about what the community means to them and what they hope the event will accomplish.

For more info and to register, head to: https://runsignup.com/Race/RI/Rumford/ruNford5K