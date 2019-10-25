Showing appreciation for First Responders

Now is your chance to honor those who do so much. In appreciation to First Responders, Fire, Police, Military (Active and Retired), the 1st Annual Appreciation Concert will be held on November 6 from 6-9 at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet.

This morning we welcomed Joe Terino, Vice President of the 100 Club of RI, and Master Sgt. Robert Guastini who shared all of the details.

Learn more here: https://100clubri.com/2019/10/15/1st-annual-appreciation-concert-to-be-held-nov-6-2019/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

