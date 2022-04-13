The spring season brings new life, and if that means a new baby in the family, there are a few gifts you can get to make mom, dad, baby, and even big brother/sister feel welcomed.
Baby starters blankets: having multiples certainly come in handy! These soft blankets come in various colors and patterns
Lansinoh products: practical items like breast pumps, postpartum kits, and extra bottles are great for parents and even grandparents to have on hand.
Little Cheeks teethers
Magic Years bath toys and finger puppets
Invisibobble hair ties
Joolz stroller: glides easily, one hand use, made from recycled plastic bottles
