Coming up this Sunday, August 13, at 5:30pm at The Crowne Plaza, Garden Pavilion in Warwick, it’s your chance to support various charities and rock out with a fun night for a great cause.
Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning to discuss Rock ‘N’ Jock Charities 23rd Annual Night of Entertainment were Steve Smith, Chairman Rock ‘N’ Jock Charities & Leader of Steve Smith and The Nakeds, along with RI Local Country Superstar, Billy Gilman!
For more info, visit: https://rocknjockcharities.com/
