The Rhode Show takes a closer look at Shop Local RI! This site is your destination for one-of-a-kind products and services – made by local business owners and delivered right to your door! Find out more about the site, and the advantages for vendors!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.