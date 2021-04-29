Shop local for mom at the Mother’s Day Marketplace

Debbie Wood stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to chat about the upcoming Mother’s Day Marketplace at Pawtucket Village. The market will feature local, women-owned businesses and a wide selection of products.

There are 80 vendors on board with the event, which will take place on May 1 and May 2. Event will feature entertainment, as well.

Proceeds from the event benefit Warwick Community Policing.

This event is weather permitting. All patrons are required to wear masks. Vendor space is available; call Debbie Wood 401.527.0414.

Click here for ticket information.