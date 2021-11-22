Shop local and support Small Business Saturday

Launched in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a National Shopping Holiday held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and designed to rally support and dollars for Small Business owners in the Holiday shopping rush. The day has been steadily increasing in popularity as an alternative to the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically support major retail companies.

Small Business Saturday SHOP RI is a special event intended to bring together a variety of Small Businesses including Veterans, Farm Fresh RI, Local Entrepreneurs, Artists, Social Venture Enterprises, and Minority-Owned Businesses all in one location this year… online!

Joining us on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss further were Sue Babin, Special Projects Director, RI Developmental Disabilities Council Founding Organization, and Dyan Vaughan from Dyan’s Driftwood Trees.

For additional info, visit: http://www.sbsshopri.com

