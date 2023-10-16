LOTERÍA LOCA, is a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería. In each high-octane episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize, 1 million dollars.

Emmy Award and Grammy Award nominated world-class drummer and percussionist Sheila E. is the band leader of the new series. She has appeared on multiple television awards shows, including the Academy Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, BET Awards, American Music Awards, the Summer Olympics, WOW Awards, ALMAs and the Image Awards. In 2023, Sheila was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first female solo percussionist to receive one! Sheila joins us to share more about this new series!