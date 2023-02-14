This Valentine’s Day we made a yummy drink you can shake up with someone special tonight! Social Media Drink Extraordinaire Teon Cromwell showed us how to make a cherry cosmopolitan. All you need is cherries, vodka, Cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup and Maraschino cherries.

