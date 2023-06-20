Shades for Migraine– a global campaign to raise migraine awareness and support people living with migraine disease.
Every year, people living with migraine, along with their friends, families, and other supporters, post pictures wearing sunglasses on June 21! Participants use #ShadesForMigraine and challenge others to take part in solidarity.
