It’s that time of year again as the Newport International Boat Show drops anchor in The City By the Sea. As one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the country, it spans over 13 acres of historic downtown Newport as you can walk the docks and view a spectacular display of shiny new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States. On the land side, you’ll find hundreds of marine products, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational seminars, in-water boating courses and daily giveaways.

This morning on The Rhode Show, we were there live giving you a preview of all of the fun you can expect.

For more info, head to: https://newportboatshow.com/