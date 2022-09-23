Summer may officially be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to enjoy gorgeous cruises right here in The Ocean State.

Experience the great outdoors cruising aboard the spacious Coastal Queen tour boat, which offers maximum comfort and spectacular views of the lighthouses and historic sights that surround magnificent Newport Harbor and lower Narragansett Bay. The Coastal Queen has both a cozy and weatherproof main salon and a covered, open-air upper top deck with side curtains for catching fresh ocean breezes. All seats have panoramic views. Cruises depart from either 5 Bowen’s Landing, Bowen’s Wharf, Newport or 1 East Ferry Wharf, Jamestown. Check departure port before booking.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet their fantastic team and learn more.

For additional info, visit: https://www.coastalqueencruises.com/