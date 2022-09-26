Each year thousands of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease are hoping for a cure, which can only come from a blood stem cell transplant. September is “National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month” and NBA superstar, Marcus Smart, is working with Aflac and the National Marrow Donor program, or be the match, to make a difference.

