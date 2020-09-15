September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and even though the pandemic may be the biggest story in the news, many kids and their families are still dealing with a terrible disease. Thankfully they’re able to do so with help of a special robotic duck.

Joining us today with more info were Lindsay Carrick, Child Life Specialist at the Aflac Cancer Center in Atlanta & Catherine Blades, Sr. VP Aflac Corporate Communications.

For more info, head to: http://www.aflacchildhoodcancer.org

