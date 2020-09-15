September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and even though the pandemic may be the biggest story in the news, many kids and their families are still dealing with a terrible disease. Thankfully they’re able to do so with help of a special robotic duck.

Joining us today with more info were Lindsay Carrick, Child Life Specialist at the Aflac Cancer Center in Atlanta & Catherine Blades, Sr. VP Aflac Corporate Communications.

For more info, head to: http://www.aflacchildhoodcancer.org

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

