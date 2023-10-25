In this week’s Senior Moment, Comedian Doreen Collins brings us on the disco dance floor.
CORRECTION: Due to Doreen’s “senior” age, she got the dates mixed up! The next disco night at The Event Factory is Nov. 25 for a “Friendsgiving” celebration.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.