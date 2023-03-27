Semia Dunne, owner of Flowers by Semia joins us in-studio to share about her floral arrangement expertise, wedding floral trends and her latest floral feature in People magazine.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.