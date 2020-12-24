Self-care strategies to stay sane

Integrative Health Expert and host of Super Woman Wellness podcast, Dr. Taz, shares her advice for at-home relaxation treatments.
- Shirodhara for clearing the mind: Shirodhara comes from the two Sanskrit words “shiro” (head) and “dhara” (flow). It’s an Ayurvedic healing technique that involves pouring liquid — usually sesame oil — onto your forehead. Shirodhara has an impact on the nervous system. That means, the treatment directly and immediately calms, relaxes, and has a cleansing effect on the mind and nerves.
- DIY Reflexology massage to help with better sleep: Here’s a 15-minute routine in four easy steps that you can incorporate into your bedtime ritual: On the bottom of each foot, “walk” your thumb up from the base of the heel to each toe (imagine your thumb is a caterpillar inching its way up your foot), then press these reflex points with the outer edge of your thumb or tip of your forefinger.
- Head/brain (top of each toe) promotes clarity and positive thinking.
- Pituitary or “master gland” (center of big toe)stimulates/balances hormone secretions of all other glands.
- Pineal gland (outer side of big toe) secretes melatonin which controls our circadian rhythm/sleep cycle.
- Thyroid (base of big toe) balances metabolism.
- Neck/shoulders (ridge of toes) releases tension
- Chest/lungs (ball of foot) calms breathing
- Solar plexus/diaphragm (under ball of foot in the center) encourages profound relaxation and peacefulness.
- Epsom Salt bath for stress relief: When Epsom salt is dissolved in water, it releases magnesium and sulfate ions. The idea is that these particles can be absorbed through your skin, providing you with magnesium and sulfates — which serve important bodily functions. Adequate magnesium can help with stress and sleep, muscle pain and swelling, exercise recovery, and digestion.
- Rosemary Steam Facial to help with relaxation. Add the dried rosemary to the pot of steaming water. Wait 5 minutes. Place your face about a foot above the pot and drape a towel over your head so that the face can absorb the steam. Every minute or so, stand up straight to take some fresh air.
- Scent therapy to help calm your nerves. There is a new understanding of scent’s crucial role in our physical and emotional well-being. Studies show that scent’s powerful impact on our well-being is widespread. New aromas are being discovered and new innovations like inhalation patches are being explored.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.