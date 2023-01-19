Rhode Island Families for School Choice seeks to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice.
This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt Fitzgerald from the Rhode Island Families for School Choice Committee as they discussed their mission further.
Visit their SCHOOL CHOICE FAIR this Sunday, January 22, from 12noon to 3pm at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick to learn more. Admission is free and there will be Door Prizes including Chrome Books and much more.
For additional info, visit: http://edchoiceri.org
