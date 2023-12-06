The Legacy High School is looking for rising ninth grade students who want to be the next leaders in education. You own the future and we need your help in creating an educational system that works for generations of students to come. Do you have what it takes? Will you answer the call?

Mrs. Mimi Tsiane, Principal, Legacy High School and Kevin Montoya, Principal of Segue Institute for Learning, K-8 join us today to share all about it.

Apply on-line at ENROLLRI.ORG