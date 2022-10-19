Mount Saint Charles Academy joins The Rhode Show to explain what their independent Catholic middle school and high school community is all about. Applications for the 2022-23 School Year are open now. Find out about the Open House on October 23, 2022, from 11am – 2pm and find out how well you’ll fit in our campus community!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.