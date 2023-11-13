Discover the captivating mysteries that adorn the Rhode Island landscape in “Secret Rhode Island: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.”

Uncover the origins of the Superman Building and the enigmatic termite sculpture overlooking I-95 in Providence. Delve into the state’s quirky history, spanning nearly 400 years, from Newport to Narragansett, Woonsocket to Westerly.

Explore forgotten World War II prisoner-of-war camps, concealed beaches, peculiar landmarks like “poison” tomatoes and Mr. Potato Head statues, charming Hobbit houses, and the final resting place of the Thanksgiving founder.

Embark on a journey through 90 unusual stories, including the tale of the tree that entwined Rhode Island founder Roger Williams.

From street battles over pasta prices to the infamous murder of a beloved elephant, and a unique collection of books bound in human skin, author Bob Curley reveals the lesser-known facets of the smallest state.

Unravel the secrets behind the shipwreck of the most famous vessel in Australian history in the depths of Newport Harbor.

“Secret Rhode Island” promises to answer your questions, introduce new destinations, and provide an intriguing glimpse into the hidden gems that make Rhode Island truly exceptional.