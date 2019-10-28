Seasonal Sips from Local Brewers

Live Now
Tis the season for fall flavors! Pumpkin, cranberry, apple, and more are being savored in sweet treats and even…BEER! Local breweries are using the seasonal flavors in their latest concoctions and they’ve brought some to the show for sampling.

Lops Brewing– Friar Bock: a German Lager characterized by dark amber color, high alcohol content and malt flavor

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island– Little Sister: IPA – Session / India Session Ale

Community Bruin Co.– Apple Crisp – Belgian style Blonde with apple and cinnamon flavors

Taproot Brewing Company– Wicked Squashed Pumpkin Ale: Pumpkin / Yam Beer

Smug Brewing Co.– Cranberry Orange Sour

