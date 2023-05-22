Summer is right around the corner and it’s time for some seasonal summer cocktails. DeQuattro Group Restaurants showcases some incredible original and creative cocktails for the summer months ahead. Pane e Vino’s Bar Manager, Alex Pannone mixed up some original and creative cocktails that you can get there, and also at Massimo on Federal Hill, too.

They offer delicious, reasonably priced food in a classic, timeless, and comfortable atmosphere.

Founded in 2002 by Joseph and Esther DeQuattro, The DeQuattro Restaurant Group offers a variety of relaxed and welcoming options, their restaurants are premier destinations for cocktails, dining and events throughout Rhode Island and Dedham, Massachusetts.

They are committed to providing guests with the very finest quality cuisine, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality at our award-winning restaurants.

Today, The DeQuattro Restaurant Group operates four locations including Pane e Vino, Il Massimo on Federal Hill, Il Massimo in Legacy Place, and Crow’s Nest restaurant.