Season four of ‘FBI’ on CBS

Two of the stars from the CBS show FBI joined us on The Rhode Show.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki talk about season 4 of the show and tonight’s episode called, “All That Glitters” After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world,