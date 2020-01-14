Searching for the LLS Man and Woman of the Year

The search is on! The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s New England Chapter is looking for men and women to compete for the title of Man and Woman of the Year.

Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.

The man and woman who have raised the most funds during the ten-week campaign are awarded the prestigious title of Man or Woman of the Year in their community. The man and woman who have raised the most across the entire US will be recognized as the national Man & Woman of the year.

