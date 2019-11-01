Breaking News
Scouting for Food returns

This is your opportunity to once again give back while supporting two great local organizations. If you received a door hanger last Saturday, October 26, Scout volunteers will be back tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, to pick up those food items.

This morning, we welcomed Scouts, Zachary Young and Ashley Young, as well as Andrew Schiff, CEO of The RI Community Food Bank who shared more details.

To learn more, head to: https://rifoodbank.org/news-events/events-and-programs/

