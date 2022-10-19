Each year, Scouts in our community collect as much as 200,000 pounds of food for our neighbors from generous Rhode Islanders through their annual Scouting for Food Drive.
This year, families in our community need our support more than ever. Since March 2020, food demands at local pantries and food banks have increased by 50%. You can help today.
